September 16th is National Guacamole Day!

Normally considered extra, today, we celebrate guacamole as one of the tastiest sides and dips.

The most important component of good guacamole is the avocado, which provides a good source of healthy fat and nutrients. When making guacamole, it all comes down to selecting the right avocados.

“The less green it [the avocado] has, the better it’s going to be,” said, Casa Rodriguez- Mexican Restaurant, Assistant Manager, Alysa Drake. “If it is greener than the harder the avocado is, and therefore, it doesn’t have as much of a taste. Any kind of ingredients you put in it, you are going to have to put in more or you don’t really get the flavor you are looking for.”

The most common guacamole consists of fresh avocados, garlic salt, diced onions, garlic, jalapenos (depending on the level of spice you want), and tomatoes.

However, guacamole can come in all different kinds of versions, depending on what kinds of ingredients you have available or prefer.

