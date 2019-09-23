September 2019 on pace as hottest ever on record

Think back over the past 23 days. Does it seem like September was exceptionally hot? Even for the Brazos Valley?

Guess what? It was.

It still is.

As of Monday evening, September 2019 is the warmest ever on record in Bryan / College Station.

When you take all the overnight lows, then the daytime highs, and bundle them together, the average temperature for this month checks in at 85.1°. That is 0.10° warmer than the current #1 position of 85.0° from September 2005.

Over the past 23 days, only three featured afternoon highs at or below the seasonal average. Those three days were the result of cloud cover and scattered rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda. On that same thought, only one morning this month has reached a low temperature that was considered the average. All 22 other mornings started warmer than expected in the month of September.

With seven days left in the month, forecast lows do get a bit cooler October 25th and 26th. Still, those lows are expected to run three to five degrees above the average for late September. While 2019 may struggle to hold the top spot on the list, it does look like this year will go down as either the warmest or second warmest September ever.

By the way, August 2019 was the fourth warmest August on record. These records in Bryan - College Station have been kept since 1882.