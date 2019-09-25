September 25 is National Lobster Day

September 25, 2019, is National Lobster Day!

Just because you are not in Maine, it does not mean that you cannot get cracking on some Lobsters.

According to U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), “National Lobster Day” was a declared through a resolution passed in the United States Senate in August 2019, S. Res. 293, and the purpose of the day is “to recognize the economic and cultural importance of the species, which is a major economic driver for Maine.”

To learn more about how to eat lobsters, KBTX caught up with the team at Krab Kingz in Bryan.

“The best time to try lobster would be between June and the end of December that’s when it is at its peak,” said Krab Kingz owner, ONeal Harlee. “Lobster is harvested year-round, but those are the best times to get it and the most affordable times to get lobster.”

If you have never tried lobster before, Harlee suggests trying the lobster prepared boiled, so you can get the flavor from the seasonings.

Lobster can be prepared several ways, and at Krab Kingz they offer several variations like fried lobster, lobster macaroni and cheese, and boiled lobster.

