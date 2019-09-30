September heat makes the history books

September in the Brazos Valley is no stranger to heat and humidity. 2019, however, took that sentiment to historic levels.

The past 30 days were hot.

Very hot.

In fact, enough so that September 2019 is now the second warmest ever on record in Bryan - College Station. With an average temperature of 84.9°, it fell just 0.1° shy of tying the actual warmest September on record. 2005's record of 85.0° shook but holds the #1 spot for another year.

Records have been kept since 1882 for the area. The current average is for temperatures that occurred at Easterwood Airport.

So how did 2019 make the list? Much of the month ran above average on both sides of the clock.

27 out of 30 afternoon highs registered above average through the month of September. The only days that finished at or below average occurred over the three day period that Imelda was parked over I-45.

29 out of 30 morning lows were recorded above average throughout September. Only September 2nd started right at the average for the day.

This record heat comes on the heels of another set last month. August 2019 is in the record books as the 4th warmest ever on record in Bryan - College Station.