15-year-old Gauff upsets ’19 champ Osaka at Australian Open

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff pulled off a big upset at the Australian Open by eliminating defending champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the third round.

This is only the third Grand Slam tournament of Gauff’s career but already her second time reaching the fourth round. Osaka is a former No. 1 and a two-time major champion.

Gauff already beat another former No. 1 in the first round this week when she got past Venus Williams.

This followed another surprise result earlier in the day when Serena Williams was knocked out of the tournament in the third round by Wang Qiang of China in three sets.

It is Williams’ earliest exit from Melbourne Park since she also lost in the third round back in 2006. She has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in Australia.

This result was particularly suprising because the only other time these two women faced each other, Williams beat Wang 6-1, 6-0 in 44 minutes.

Williams has now gone three years without a Grand Slam title.

The 38-year-old American lost the past four major finals she reached. But she didn’t make it nearly that far this time.

