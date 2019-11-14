Serial burglar sentenced to prison

A Bryan man is headed to prison after being convicted of several home burglaries.

A jury sentenced Alejandro Zarate, 37, to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in the 361st District Court. The Brazos County District Attorney's Office calls Zarate a serial burglar who was caught thanks to some local heroes.

In November 2018, a Bryan woman says she woke up and found Zarate in her living room. She chased him outside and stopped when he ran behind the Westgate shopping center.

A number of Bryan city workers saw the incident unfold and followed Zarate. They were able to provide a description to the police, and he was arrested a short time later.

In 2014, Zarate admitted his guilt in two burglary cases but was given probation in an attempt to help him with drug abuse. While on probation, he committed another burglary and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

In July 2018, he was released on parole, but then committed the burglary in November that led to his most recent arrest.

During his trial, prosecutors called previous victims to testify about how their feelings of security in their own homes were damaged by Zarate's behavior.