Seriously injured Central Texas police chief ‘having a rough go of it’

Riesel police Chief Danny Krumnow, who was seriously injured when he and Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones were struck while assisting a motorist Friday along State Highway 6 was “having a rough go of it” Monday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, who’s serving as a media liaison, said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Jones died at the scene of the accident.

Krumnow suffered a lacerated spleen, a dislocated knee and eight to nine broken ribs.

He was flown to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco and then later to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where surgeons removed his spleen.

“We ask you to continue to keep Danny, his family and friends in your prayers,” Swanton said.

“Medical staff have advised the family he is looking at multiple surgeries. However, Danny must wait for some of those surgeries until he regains some strength,” he said.

Krumnow and Jones were assisting a driver whose vehicle evidently slid off the road just before 2 p.m. at State Highway 6 and County Road 109 south of Riesel when they were struck by a Mazda sedan that hydroplaned, authorities said.

The driver of the Mazda was also injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Planning was underway Monday for services for Jones, who was Falls County’s K-9 handler and had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.