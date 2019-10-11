Services announced for First Lady of College Station Laura Mooney

Services have been announced for First Lady of College Station Laura Dean Mooney, 59, who passed away unexpectedly Thursday night at her home.

Laura Dean Mooney had a passion for helping others and was a longtime servant, advocate, and volunteer.

A Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Grace Bible Church- Anderson, 700 Anderson Street in College Station.

Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville. All events are open to the public.

To sign a digital guestbook click here to be directed to the Hillier Funeral Home web page.

Mayor Karl Mooney is establishing a fund with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley to honor his wife.

Memorial contributions should be made payable to:

CFBV - Laura Mooney Fund benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

Checks should be mailed to:

Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley

P.O. Box 2622

Bryan, TX 77805-2622

The city of College Station released this statement on Friday:

With deep sadness and sorrow, the City of College Station shares the unexpected passing of Laura Dean Mooney, 59, wife of Mayor Karl Mooney, at their home Thursday night.

Mrs. Mooney was a tireless and selfless advocate for many worthy causes and devoted countless hours in service to her community, state, and nation.

She was especially passionate about our first responders, reducing drunken driving and improving road safety.

The heartfelt prayers and condolences of the entire city organization are with Mayor Mooney and his family.

Mrs. Mooney worked at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. They released this statement Friday:

We are shocked and saddened over the death of our colleague, Laura Mooney. Her work ethic and passion for issues related to driving safety, especially regarding impaired driving, will never be duplicated. She was instrumental in the success of numerous TTI projects, including our Ignition Interlock Training Program and our State Impaired Driving Task Force.

“Laura was a tireless and cheerful worker, and was deeply engaged in community activities,” noted Robert Wunderlich, head of TTI’s Center for Transportation Safety. “She wanted to make the world a better place, and that was so evident in the work that she did with us. We will honor her legacy by reaffirming her passion for those transportation safety issues.”

Our condolences to her family and everyone at TTI who had the pleasure of knowing her.