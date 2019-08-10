Hundreds attend Coulter Hnatt's celebration of life

Services were held Saturday for a local 11-year-old boy who’s battle against cancer inspired thousands.

Hundreds came out Saturday to celebrate Coulter Hnatt’s life at the First Baptist Church of Bryan.

KBTX has been covering Coulter's journey since the beginning. Coulter was four-years-old when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Over the next seven years, he had multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy.

His family says his “never give up” attitude was an inspiration to the tens of thousands of people who followed his Facebook for updates.

Coulter’s battle with cancer ended on Friday, July 26.

He is survived by his two parents, Michael and Courtney, and his two younger sisters Audrey and Codey.

