Sessions, Swann look forward to runoff campaign after primary

Waco-area businesswoman Renee Swann and former Congressman Pete Sessions are getting ready to launch their runoff campaigns.

The two candidates beat out nine others for the top two spots on March 3. KBTX caught up with the two Republicans in Waco Wednesday.

“Moving forward, we are going to stay on the same path. We are going to build more relationships. I can't wait to get back out on the road and get to know the friends I have not yet met because I know because I've seen how instantaneously people receive someone who is willing to serve them," said Swann.

"[I've] got a new plan and that plan will include not just selling the fight in Washington but representation back home," explained Sessions.

The number of people running went from eleven to two. Swann and Sessions both believe they have attributes that make them the best representative for the district.

"What differentiates me, I think, is that I've lived here. I've worked here. I'm friends with people here," said Swann.

"Pete, I know, had a youth period of time here, but he doesn't know the people here like I know them.”

"Having 22 years of experience versus someone that has no experience is important to this district, of getting things done quickly and getting things done today. Winning back the majority. Balancing the budget," said Sessions.

Both candidates said they are ready to get out in the district again and start talking to voters before they head back to the polls for the runoff election on May 26.

