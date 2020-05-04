Sessions campaign under scrutiny for finance management

Former Congressman Pete Sessions is facing scrutiny for his handling of campaign finances in connection to legal assistance.

In March, Sessions won a plurality in Texas' 17th District congressional race to force a runoff with Renee Swann for the Republican nomination.

In the most recent release of his campaign finances, it was revealed that Sessions has spent more than $80,000 on 'legal fees' since October.

According to Federal Election Commission rules, campaign finances are only allowed to be used on legal fees if the congressman, or in this case, candidate incurs the need for legal counsel while campaigning or in office.

The Sessions campaign has refused to disclose the nature of the legal fees, leaving many to wonder what exactly he needed legal counsel for. Those include his opponent, Renee Swann, who has argued that his supporters deserve to know exactly what those legal fees were for.

KBTX spoke to Patrick Svitek, primary political correspondent for the Texas Tribune, who says that could be complicated. Svitek wrote an article that was published Monday.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

"The federal election commission does allow candidates and officeholders to use campaign funds for legal fees," Svitek says, "as long as they can make the case that those legal fees were incurred as a result of their campaign or their time in office."

But Svitek explains that because of COVID-19, the FEC is unable to meet and form a quorum to deliver directive on this or to rule judgment.

Until then, Sessions' campaign finances will remain a mystery.