Seven new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials report seven new confirmed cases in the county Friday.

This brings the total number to 312. 150 cases are still considered active. 144 are considered recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Four people remain hospitalized. No new deaths have been reported. The total remains at 18.

Health officials report there have been 4,849 tests performed.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that press conference live on television, our website, and Facebook page.