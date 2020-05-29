Seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19 on May 29.

The total number of active cases in the county is 268, and 183 people have recovered from the virus. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total deaths related to COVID-19 at 19. Brazos County has now had 470 confirmed positive cases of the virus.

Ten people are currently hospitalized with the virus. One was discharged in the last 24 hours.

The health district defines “recovered” as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

A total of 7,785 tests have been reported.

Cases broken down by zip code are as follows:

77801 - 49

77802 - 33

77803 – 145

77807 – 59

77808 – 21

77840 – 52

77843 – No cases reported at this time

77845 – 111

77862 – No cases reported at this time

77866 – No cases reported at this time

77881 – No cases reported at this time

