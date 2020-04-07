Several Grimes County employees, including county judge, now in self-quarantine

Several Grimes County employees remain in the middle of a 14-day self-quarantine following the discovery last week that a courthouse employee's wife tested positive for COVID-19.

County Judge Joe Fauth says the employee's close contacts inside the courthouse, himself included, were recommended to self-quarantine by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell says five of his employees are among the workers taking the extra precaution to remain isolated from others.

KBTX asked Judge Fauth if any county employees have tested positive for the virus and he said he said he wasn't able to release that information.

Grimes County, like many of our rural counties, lack a designated health authority. Instead, the Texas Department of State Health Services provides testing results to the county Office of Emergency Management, who then notifies the public of those findings.

"We receive very limited information from the state, and what we do know we have to be careful not to publicly release anything that would potentially identify a patient," said Judge Fauth.

On Tuesday, a fourth person in the county tested positive for the virus.

The only information released about the patient is she's a woman in her 50s and her case is not considered a community spread-related case.

The county's three other COVID-19 patients have all recovered and are doing well, said Fauth.

The county employee whose wife tested positive lives in Washington County.