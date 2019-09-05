Several agencies battle overnight fire in Burleson County

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a business in Burleson County.

According to Jon Collins, Chief of the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Working quickly, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about an hour.

First responders believe no one was inside the business at the time of the fire. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.

A KBTX photographer said he saw law enforcement officers leading a person in handcuffs away from the burnt building.

Burleson County Sheriff's Deputies, Caldwell police, CHI St. Joseph EMS and Cooks Point Volunteers also responded to the scene.