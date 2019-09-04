Several speakers lined up for BCS Classic

The BCS Classic is merging family, fitness, and faith all into one big event.

It's happening Saturday, September 7 at 8:00 a.m. at the Texas A&M Equine Center.

There will be athletic events throughout the day as well as speakers and other fun activities.

Speakers include Rich Froning Jr., Timothy Ateek (TA), Ashley Brusenhan, Cassy Joy Garcia, Matthew & Lizi Bailey, Jason Hanson, Stephanie Lee, Bruce Matthews, and Jeremy Thiel.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. There will also be free valet parking.

Proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to thebcsclassic.com.