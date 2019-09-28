Several students in Madisonville rushed to hospital for heat exhaustion

MADISONVILLE, Tex. (KBTX) - At least five students suffering from heat exhaustion have been rushed to a local hospital. Two more are being evaluated.
According to officials with the Madisonville fire department, the students were participating in a band competition at Madisonville High School.
It's unclear if the students were from Madisonville or a school participating in the competition.
There is an EMS team on scene evaluating students who appear to be ill. The competition has concluded for today.