Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Brazos Valley until 10 PM. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop and move through the area this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph and hail to the size of golf balls cannot be ruled out with any severe storm that pops up today. Heavy rainfall will likely accompany any strong storm that develops this afternoon. While not the biggest concern, heavy rainfall may cause runoff, so flash fooding will need to be monitored as well.

Please stay weather aware and tuned in to the latest updates.

