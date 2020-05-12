Severe storm potential Tuesday: Wind, rain, Isolated tornado possible

11am Update: A Tornado WATCH has been issued for Lee County until 5pm Tuesday.

For right now, it appears the severe weather threat is higher just to the west of the Brazos Valley, where ongoing storms have been producing rotation throughout the morning. We'll continue to watch how this storm system develops throughout the afternoon.

_________________________________________________________

With a big helping of gulf moisture and humidity comes out next chance for heavy rain and strong storms across the Brazos Valley Tuesday.

What to watch

A weak disturbance associated with yesterday’s strong storms across West Texas (and this morning’s in the Hill Country) is slowly swirling toward the Brazos Valley early Tuesday. Coupled with the increase in low level moisture, then throw in daytime heating, and we expect a few showers and storms to pop up before the day is done.

Heavy rain and strong wind will be the main impacts with the strongest storms we see today into this evening. As we have already seen this morning to our south and west, an isolated, brief tornado will be possible today.

Timing: Though we have seen some fireworks early, most storms may wait to develop until later this afternoon. Best storm chance will be in the afternoon through early evening.

Rainfall totals could vary wildly, but we won’t rule out a select few receiving 1-3” before the day is done. If a certain area stacks on that amount of rain in a matter of only a couple hours, we’ll need to monitor for a minor flooding threat.

The rest of the week features more scattered afternoon activity, building to our deepest moisture availability and an approaching low this weekend. If scattered rain chances ply out this week, we’ll need to once again watch for a flooding threat for Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom line: keep tuned to the forecast. We’ll be updating constantly as we get more data.