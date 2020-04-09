Severe weather causes widespread power outages in Brazos Valley communities

More than 8,000 homes are without power as severe thunderstorms rage Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., 25 Bryan Texas Utilities outages have left 2,369 homes without power.

College Station Utilities reports 50 homes are currently experiencing a power outage because of 5 outages.

According to the CSU website, crews have been assigned to fix those outages.

The BTU website does not currently have information on when power will be restored to its customers.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative reports 6,200 homes without power in Burleson and Lee counties because of a series of downed electric poles.

Mid-South Energy is reporting over 5,500 homes are currently without power.

