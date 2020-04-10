Severe weather concern upgraded for Easter Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Brazos Valley's risk for severe weather Easter Sunday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, the current threat across much fo the area was increased to an ENHANCED (brown - 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. This is the same category the Brazos Valley was under when severe thunderstorms ripped across the area Thursday afternoon.

While the official outlook runs between 7am Saturday and 7am Sunday, locally the window for storms falls between 4am and 8am Sunday.

If a line of thunderstorms can form and hold strong moving out of Southwest Texas, it is expected to be an early wake-up call for some of our local residents. Here are the concerns in the following order:

• Damaging wind in excess of 70mph

• An isolated, brief spin-up tornado or two

• Hail up to the size of a quarter

The greatest risk of storms is currently forecast across the Northern and Central Brazos Valley (scroll down for forecast radar images posted below)

This will be a forecast to monitor heading into Easter Weekend.

GET SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS SENT TO YOUR PHONE WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Advice: before bed Saturday night, be sure to have a cell phone charging on a bedside table with the volume turned all the way up. If warnings are issued, an alert will be sent to your phone.