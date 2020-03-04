Severe weather damages property in Milam and Robertson County

A strong storm system has people cleaning up damage in Milam and Robertson Counties. A little before 9 o'clock Wednesday morning severe weather came through an area near Gause and also Mumford near the Brazos River.

Even after the storm passed the winds stayed very high at Tiny Town Studios just southeast of Gause.

"Trying to assess the damage now but yeah we had a lot of destruction," said Derrick Biddinger, who owns Tiny Town Studios.

They make props for theme parks across the country.

"We got about an 88-foot pirate ship we were working on and some of those components out there and now they're destroyed. We had a 32-foot concession trailer that was made into a train car and it was totally destroyed," he said.

A Pontiac at the business had lots of broken pieces after a train depot prop landed on top of it.

"Everybody was fine. That's the main thing. All this stuff is material you know the main shop was still intact and nobody was hurt," said Biddinger.

Unfortunately, he didn't have insurance for the damage at his business.

"No, because I ended up letting the insurance lapse on March 1 because they increased our premium up to $55,000 and so I’d been looking the last couple days but I wouldn’t have filed on this anyway it was too small. We'll be fine," said Biddinger.

A few miles away, Luke Collette and friends were picking up a major mess near Mumford.

"It was scary," said Collette.

"All the sudden it was just hailing, like bad, and then the wind just got up and I could hear a big limb hitting the house and I went in the back and I could hear water and water was coming through my roof where that one limb put a hole in it so some friends they came over and cut all the limbs off my house," he said.

Residents are still wondering what caused the damage.

"They're pretty strong trees and I've never had limbs like that snap so it had to be a tornado or something yo know to scatter them like that," said Collette.

"We’re glad that our guys are safe and the shop’s intact so we’re ok," said Biddinger.

KBTX has sent images of the damage to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth for their assessment.