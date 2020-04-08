Severe weather possible: Monitoring storms Thursday afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Brazos Valley under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for the potential to see severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest severe threats.

Thursday morning starts out like most days have been with plenty of humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Outdoor plans to stretch your legs a little and get out of the house look good to go. A little less sunshine on hand than what we saw around the area today. The afternoon is where things start to change a bit more.

Overall, the current thinking is that the big storms that develop tomorrow will stay south of the Brazos Valley. However, we will be monitoring for the outside chance that an isolated strong to severe storm will pop up over the area tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold front passing through north to south.

If one of these storms can manage to tap into some energy and quickly develop, we will be monitoring for winds gusting over 70 mph and hail 2” in diameter, which is about the size of a lime or hen egg, or larger.

Here’s what your PinPoint Forecast COULD look like headed into Thursday:

Rainfall totals will be generally low between 0.5” and 1”, but in spots where some of the strongest storms of the day could form isolated totals pushing closer to 2” or more cannot be ruled out.

