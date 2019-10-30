Sextortion: Texas man charged after girl coerced to send nude photos

Felipe Jesus Duron, 21, of Atascosa, has been arrested on federal warrants charging production of child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography after investigators learned he coerced a 14-year-old girl into sending him nude photos of herself, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday.

The arrest was the first by the attorney general’s Criminal Investigations Unit for sextortion, Paxton said.

Federal and state officers arrested Duron on Oct. 15 after investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the 14-year-old was being coerced to send the nude photos via a social media account, Paxton said.

Investigators discovered that Duron had requested and received nude photos of the girl, and then had threatened to make them public if additional nude images weren’t sent, Paxton said.

The girl was also forced into online sex acts with other males that Duron recorded, Paxton said.

“Dangerous predators can infiltrate any home through computers, tablets, or phones. Unfortunately, criminals lurking online often target our most vulnerable citizens and seek to exploit children,” he said.