Sexual Assault Resource Center launches door lock replacement program

Survivors of sexual violence now have a new service available in our area.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center has a new program called Locks of Refuge.

They want to help survivors of sexual violence feel more secure by providing a free lock and key replacement for their home.

They have partnered with Griffin Locksmith and will work with people on a case by case basis.

"So I started the program to be able to respond to the survivor's needs. Our houses are supposed to be our places of refuge and where we feel safe and so in order to meet their needs when they come into our office I decided to develop a program for key and lock replacements for free," said Lauren Carroll, Sexual Assault Resource Center Executive Director.

The Junior League also provided a grant for the cost.

So far several clients have contacted them about the service. If you'd like more details you can contact SARC at (979) 731-1000 or email: reachingout@sarcbv.org