Shakeup in the haircare industry leads to closure of two local salons

Two hair salons inside Post Oak Mall have been closed following a major shakeup in the haircare industry.

Local employees at Regis Salon were notified on Monday that the shop was closing Tuesday. Mastercuts at Post Oak Mall was also recently closed.

Similar closings have been reported at Regis Salons and Mastercuts across the United States.

Both brands became franchises after the Regis Corporation sold them to The Beautiful Group in 2017.

At the end of last month, Regis terminated its franchise agreements and took back 200 salons where Regis has continuing obligations under real estate leases.

"In light of TBG’s performance, we determined that resuming operational management of this relatively small number of salons was the best path for us to mitigate our risk and preserve long-term value for our shareholders," said Hugh Sawyer, President and CEO of Regis Corporation.

The remaining 300 salons, including the two inside Post Oak Mall, were shut down by The Beautiful Group.

Employees at Regis and Mastercuts across the country have said on social media they were notified of the closings by an email sent from Maria Fesler, the Head of Salon Operations at the Beautiful Group.

"Unfortunately, a variety of factors impacted our business at The Beautiful Group," the letter said. "TBG has also made the difficult decision to close all remaining salons not transferring to Regis Corporation."

TBG said more information for former employees will be coming soon, including notification of job opportunities within the Regis Corporation.

The web pages for both Regis Salons and Mastercuts are offline, but you can view a news release from the Regis Corporation online by clicking here.

If you're a former employee of one of the two salons that have closed at Post Oak Mall, we'd like to hear from you. Please email us at news@kbtx.com .

Click here to be directed to a Regis/TBG Salons Ex-employee Job Finder Group on Facebook.