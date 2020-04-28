Shelter-in-place order violators are getting their day in court... online

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed just about everything we do in life including court hearings.

The College Station Municipal Court is offering virtual hearings to any defendant who chooses to do it online.

Presiding Judge Ed Spillane III says the court hearings via Zoom began a couple of weeks ago and so far it's been a success. He's using an account provided by the Texas Supreme Court and the hearings are then streamed onto a YouTube page.

"I can go over clearing their case, taking pleas, fine reductions. I even did a class with about 25-30 college-age defendants to explain how to clear their record and close their case early. It's been a great way to reach out to people," said Judge Spillane.

Some of his hearings online have included alleged violators of the shelter-in-place order. Judge Spillane said one defendant was a hairstylist and the others were part of a small group of young people who were found gathered at a home.

He's just glad he can take care of these hearings now instead of later.

"Especially for the college students who have gone back home, we're able to do that safely and we can reach people who are more than three hours away without having them return back to College Station for this hearing," said Judge Spillane.

Judge Spillane says he may continue to incorporate the new technology in hearings after the pandemic ends.

We reached out to the city of Bryan to inquire about the municipal court proceedings there. Chad Eixmann, Court Administrator, provided us with this statement:

"At this time, we are not yet having online hearings. We are however exploring that as an option in the future. While our doors are currently closed, we are processing mailed in payments and documents as well as encouraging online payments. Individuals with due dates during our closure are being postponed until a later date without any penalties.

We highly encourage anyone with an outstanding case to contact the court via phone during business hours or online through the City’s website, update his or her address, and phone number. We will be reaching out to individuals and resetting dockets once it is safe to do so and it is extremely important that we have current contact information.

We will be following the guidance of the Office of Court Administration as well as local officials regarding when and how we begin opening to the public again.