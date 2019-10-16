Sheriff: Jail population down in Brazos County thanks to quicker paperwork

The number of inmates booked into the Brazos County Jail has declined, but Sheriff Chris Kirk said it's not because of a decline in crime.

"I've said for years I've called empty beds, happy beds, and that's certainly what we hope for," Kirk said.

He said the jail population went down by 50 inmates almost overnight.

"We've been hovering around 670 (inmates) through the summer and just recently, we've had to opportunity to send some more folks than normal down to the prison, now we're down to about 628," Kirk said.

He said the process of transferring inmates from the jail to state prison is moving quicker.

"All the people that have to touch the paperwork have realized how critical it is to do their part quickly so we're seeing things move a bit quicker than they have in the past," Kirk said.

"We'd like to thank the district clerk's office, the DA's office and of course our staff for staying on top of that and moving those folks out of our jail as quickly as we possibly can " Kirk added.

It's something both the sheriff and the jail staff appreciate.

"Certainly the last couple of weeks has been a blessing for us to be down in this lower 620s and it's really great for us in that we're able to close a dormitory, which makes us a little more efficient," Kirk said.