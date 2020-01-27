Sheriff: N.C man kills wife, children and family dog before shooting self

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said a husband shot and killed his wife, three young children and the family dog before turning the gun on himself.

(Source: Contributed/WITN/Gray News)

Deputies were called to a home outside of Vanceboro around noon Friday by a family member who said she was unable to contact the family since Wednesday evening.

Deputies saw a body through a partially opened curtain and forced their way inside the home.

They found the body of Michael Ireland, 39, in the master bedroom with a gunshot to the head and a revolver found beside the body. The family dog was also discovered in the same bedroom.

The bodies of 26-year-old April Ireland and eight-month-old Caroline were on a living room couch.

Michael, 4, and Bryson, 3, were on another couch in the living room. All had a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff said there were no signs of a struggle inside the home.

Hughes says the county has never experienced such a senseless loss of lives in recent history. Veteran law enforcement officers described this as the most horrific case in their career.

Copyright 2020 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.