Shiro VFD receives $20,000 grant from Texas A&M Forest Service to fight fires

Shiro Volunteer Fire Department increased the firefighting power of its fleet thanks to a $20,000 cost-share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Our department feels fortunate to have received a grant that helped in replacing an older slip-on unit,” said Shiro VFD Fire Chief Dan Sharron. “The slip-on unit not only allowed for increased water supply for firefighting but helped update the bed configuration which allowed for more storage space for rescue tools, making the truck dual purpose.”

The unit with its 300-gallon water capacity will help Shiro Volunteer Fire Department be well prepared for this winter/spring fire season and aid in protecting the community where there are no fire hydrants.

“The members of Shiro VFD do great work in Grimes County,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Justin Graf. “They are dedicated to providing fire service to their community and surrounding area. We are proud to support the volunteers in helping build their fleet capacity.”

Shiro VFD was established in 1982 and has 16 volunteers that serve a 71-square-mile area.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.