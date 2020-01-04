Missing Alabama woman's remains discovered in shallow grave

Neighbors who live in a Hueytown neighborhood said the last 24 hours have been concerning because of the tragic discovery.

Paighton Houston went missing last month. Her body was found in a shallow grave in Hueytown, Ala. (Source: Contributed/WBRC/Gray News)

Trussville investigators confirm they developed information on a possible location of where they could find 29-year-old Paighton Houston’s remains. She had been missing for two weeks after leaving the Tin Roof Bar in downtown Birmingham.

That led multiple agencies to a home Thursday evening where they discovered what appeared to be a shallow grave. Houston’s remains were removed early Friday.

Neighbors who live on the street said the person who lived at the home had only lived there for a few months, and they hadn’t seen much activity at the home recently.

They said the neighborhood is typically quiet, so the discovery has brought a jolt of shock and sadness.

“We are still puzzled about the situation that happened. We hate that it happened. We were very concerned. We actually wanted to help out and see what was going on and see what we could do as well,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

“It’s seriously shocking. We don’t have those kinds of problems down here,” said Albert Duff, Jr. “Just about everybody on this street is kin to someone else on this street.”

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation

