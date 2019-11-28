Shoppers battle crowds for Black Friday deals

Many stores around the Brazos Valley opened their doors to shoppers hungry for sales on Thanksgiving.

Carina Trejo made a stop at Target and had her eyes on the TVs.

"It's my boyfriend's Christmas present that he really wants so I came out here just specifically for this TV," said Trejo

She said checkouts weren't bad but it was packed.

"Yes there's a crowd that you kind of have to fight through, but we managed to get it, luckily it was the second to last one so we were able to get it just in time," said Trejo

Other likes Ethan Mejia says it was his first time ever Black Friday shopping.

"I'm trying to find a really good movie and I'm trying to find some cool nerf guns to buy and I haven't really thought it through but that's basically on my bucket list to buy today," said Mejia

The Black Friday madness is sure to continue through Cyber Monday.