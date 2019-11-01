Shot in the Dark tournament features night golfing

A local golf tournament is mixing things up by playing at night.

The Junior Achievement of the Brazos Valley's Shot in the Dark golf tournament is Friday, November 8 starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Phillips Event Center.

It's a 6-hole golf tournament played with two clubs.

Registration is $375 per team of 3 and includes a commemorative t-shirt, a ditty bag, and admission to the reception.

For anyone else, the reception is $20 per person. There will be a buffet-style dinner, hors d'oeuvres, dessert, cash bar, and a DJ.

Participants are encouraged to wear black light or neon golf clothes.

For more information or to register, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/sitdngt/.