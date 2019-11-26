Sick of scam calls? Meet the man who says you can make money off them

Making money off of those annoying scam calls? Sounds too good to be true.

Doc Compton, the owner of Turning Robocalls Into Cash, swears it's the truth.

“That’s the biggest challenge we have, actually,” said Compton on First News at Four. “Convincing people that this isn’t a scam.”

Compton sells a kit for $47 that promises to help you through the process. However, even he says you can "absolutely do it on your own." He says the steps are simple:

Step 1: Take the call.

Step 2: Play along and gather as much information about the caller and the scam as possible.

Step 3: Research using that information and eventually track down the company.

Step 4: Contact the company and threaten to sue. Usually, Compton says, the company will instead settle and send you a check.

It’s all based on a federal law that makes it illegal for companies to call your cell phone without “express, prior, written consent,” says Compton. The fines for violating this statute range from $500-1,500.

Compton says thousands of people are using this method and that some have made more than $10,000.

Jeff Paradowski, Bryan-College Station attorney, is somewhat more skeptical about the efficacy of this program--and the need for a $47 kit.

“I wouldn’t call it a scam, trying to get the company to abide by the law,” said Paradowski on First News at Four. “And if you want to try it, go ahead; I just doubt you’ll get any money.”

Paradowski is clear: there is nothing illegal about sending a letter, citing a law, and threatening to sue. He’s just not sure it’s worth the time and effort.

“But if people are out there making money on it, more power to them,” said Paradowski.

For the full conversations with Paradowski and Compton, see the video player above.