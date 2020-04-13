Sign Pro donating mask straps to front line workers

A number of people and organizations are making masks for those on the front lines. At Sign Pro, they're working to make wearing those masks more comfortable.

On Monday, they started producing 6,600 adjustable mask straps. It's a plastic bracket that the face mask can attach to so the straps don't chap the wearer's ears or neck.

The managers of Sign Pro say they were looking for a way to give back to our community.

"We can offer discounted prices on merchandise all day long to give back, but we saw the need, you know. We saw this and thought this something that we're able to do," said Brooke Gongora, a manager at Sign Pro.

The straps are for donation only. Gongora says they'll be reaching out to local hospitals and nursing homes first to donate.