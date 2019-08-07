Sign up now for Bryan Police Department's Citizen Police Academy

The Bryan Police Department is once again offering its great informational program for citizen education and involvement.

Officer Kelley McKethan with BPD was on First News at Four to explain why you should sign up for the Citizen Police Academy.

CPA Class Dates:

Classes are held every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

August 29, 2019, to November 14, 2019 (no class on Halloween).

For more information, contact Mildred Pottinger or call (979) 209-5381 or Officer Kelley McKethan or call (979) 209-5350.

Deadline to apply is August 15 at 5 p.m.