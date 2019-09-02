Sign up to participate in Amigos of the Brazos Valley Bowling Tournament Fundraiser

A special fundraiser is coming up for Amigos of the Bravos Valley.

Vice-President Lucy Rodriguez was on Brazos Valley This Morning to say how people can register for the Amigos of the Brazos Valley Bowling Tournament Fundraiser.

It happens at 1 p.m. on September 22 at Grand Station Entertainment. Tickets cost $50 or a team for $200.

The tournament is open to the public of all ages by contacting Lucy or a member of the Amigos of the Brazos Valley.

You can mail their registration form to P.O. Box 3823, Bryan Tx 77805 or call Lucy at 979-324-7118.

Deadline is Friday, September 6 but they will accept late registrations at the door.

There will also be some auction items: 2 tickets to an OPAS showing, lottery tickets plus Grand Station Entertainment will be donating some items just to name of few.

All the proceeds will go to the Amigos of the Brazos Valley.

This helps the organization continue to provide monthly luncheons, entertainment, and activities for the senior citizens of the Brazos Valley.

The luncheons are free to senior citizens (55+).

