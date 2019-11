College Station police are investigating reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Central Park Lane between Wolf Pen Creek Park and Southwest Parkway.

At this time police have blocked Central Park Lane at Southwest Parkway. They're also asking residents to stay out of the parking lot.

Police have yet to confirm if anybody was hit.

Please avoid the area. If you know who’s responsible, please call (979) 764-3600.