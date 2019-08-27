Six arrested in early morning raid at Brazos County home

Half a dozen people were arrested early Tuesday morning at a home in eastern Brazos County following a drug raid by deputies.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant in the 6600 block of Dick Elliott Road near the Tabor community.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division served the warrant with support from the Brazos County SWAT Team and found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested six individuals who were found at the residence. One of whom had an active arrest warrant for failure to comply as a sex offender.

The following have been arrested:

Kody Allen Fox, 29, of Brenham

He's was also booked on an outstanding warrant from Washington County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Cynthia Ann Maldonado, 58, of Bryan

John Michael Salvato, 21, address unknown

Cassi Leanne Dick, 29, of Hearne

Kathleen Jo Belford, 32, of Brazos County

Genie Juarez-Perez, 22, of Hearne