Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County

On Tuesday, Brazos County health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This brings the number of total cases to 188. Only 86 of the cases are active at this time. 86 of those cases have recovered and seven people are currently hospitalized due to the respiratory virus.

A recovered case is an individual that has been fever-free for 72 hours without medications and has been seven days after the first signs of the virus.

A total of 3,419 tests have been administered.

The cases are separated by zip code.

77801 - 13 cases

77802 - 17 cases

77803 - 33 cases

77807 - 12 cases

77808 - 6 cases

77840 - 33 cases

77845 - 74 cases

No cases have been reported in zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866 and 77881

The next press conference with the Brazos County Health District is scheduled for April 30 at 4:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on-air, on KBTX.com and on our Facebook page.