Six new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Brazos County Health Authority officials say there are six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 318.

The number of active and recovered cases are very close. Officials say there are 156 active cases and 144 recovered cases. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Four people are currently hospitalized, but one additional person has been discharged since Friday.

No new deaths have been reported. The total remains at 18.

There have been an additional 70 tests performed since the health district's Friday report, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests performed to 4,919.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m.