Crash on FM 159 sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital

Brazos County, Tex. (KBTX) - Six people, including four children, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in south Brazos County.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, at approximately 8 a.m. on May 22, a Toyota pickup truck ran a stop sign on FM 159.
Troopers say the truck was hit by Chevrolet Trailblazer at the intersection.
The driver of the truck was transported by a private vehicle to CHI St. Joseph Health to get checked out.
All five people in the Trailblazer were taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Health with minor injures.
The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield right-of-way at a stop sign.