Crash on FM 159 sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital

Six people, including four children, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in south Brazos County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, at approximately 8 a.m. on May 22, a Toyota pickup truck ran a stop sign on FM 159.

Troopers say the truck was hit by Chevrolet Trailblazer at the intersection.

The driver of the truck was transported by a private vehicle to CHI St. Joseph Health to get checked out.

All five people in the Trailblazer were taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Health with minor injures.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield right-of-way at a stop sign.