Six years later, missing Texas City girl found in a Madisonville motel

A nearly six year search for a missing Texas City girl came to an end in Madisonville earlier this month.

Penelope Inks was allegedly abducted by her mother, Heather Inks, in 2014.

Around 9:45 p.m. on April 3, Madisonville Police were called to a motel off of I-45.

"Officers received a call from dispatch, a female complaining she thought that her ex-husband was trying to poison her," said Chief Herbert Gilbert with the Madisonville Police Department.

Officers determined no one was trying to poison her and say the woman wouldn't give them her real name.

"So they ask her again. She gave another name and apparently this name was an alias name that she was using that was connected to the actual real name, which was Heather Inks," said Chief Gilbert.

Heather Inks has been wanted for five years. She's accused of abducting her daughter in 2014 after losing custody. A federal warrant for Parental Kidnapping was issued on January 14, 2015. She was arrested on April 3.

"What that police chief up there needs is a big pat on the back. His crew that night did a spectacular job," said Philip Klein, investigator and CEO of Klein Investigations.

Klein was hired by Penelope's father, Kevin Inks. Klein says he believes pressure put on Heather over the years led her to make that phone call. Penelope, now 15 years old, was found in another room.

"Penelope was 74 pounds, living off of Diet Dr Pepper and candy. She hadn't had a good square meal in who knows how long. So it was one of those that you feel a bit happy that it's over but then you know the real war is coming," said Klein.

Penelope is being cared for by Child Protective Services.

In a statement Kevin Inks said he was thankful for all the investigators.

Heather Inks was booked in to the Madison County jail and has since been moved to Galveston County. She is being held without bond for interference with child custody.

Heather has a second child with a man who says he had no idea she was Heather Inks.