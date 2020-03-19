Small businesses thinking outside of the box just to stay afloat

Small businesses in Downtown Bryan are thinking outside of the box just to stay in businesses as COVID-19 makes its way through the U.S.

For the last five years, Bird’s Nest owner Robin Kenney says they have been happily serving the Brazos Valley.

“We are invested in Downtown Bryan. It is usually lively and vibrant and usually so much going on, but it’s just so quiet out there now it’s kind of sad,” said Kenney.

Kenney says ever since events were canceled and restaurants closed their doors, her antique store has been empty.

"It is really scary being a business owner, thinking ‘how long can we survive like this, how long can we survive?’," said Kenney.

Now, they are getting creative. The store has begun curbside delivery for over the phone orders. Their website also offers online orders that can be delivered within 24 hours.

Kenney says they are also about to begin streaming videos on their Facebook of how to use their chalk paint to paint furniture.

Sometimes, getting the word out about these new changes can be difficult. That is where The Texas Media Foundry comes in.

The local media business is offering free promotional video shoots for local business owners to get the word out about any changes or updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As you can imagine our calendar all of our shoots got postponed-I wanted to open up the doors to help people get messages out as quickly; as possible,” said Owner Sam Smith.

Smith says the offer lasts until Friday night, but they may extend it to Saturday. After that, the video’s would range anywhere between $200-$300.

"Interaction through social media is purely visual. So what better way to interact with people than put it in front of them in a video. The movement will catch their eyes and attention and they will hear your message,” said Smith.

Smith says there are still spots available to sign up and help spread the word.

Both owners say they are trying to make the best out of a tough, and uncertain situation.

"If it keeps our doors open, and if it keeps our business going then we are happy,” said Kenney.

