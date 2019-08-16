Small school districts share secrets of success in TEA letter grades

School districts across the Brazos Valley have received the news--good or bad--of their latest Texas Education Agency accountability ratings.

Some small area school districts are celebrating consistently high scores, including Mumford ISD and Iola ISD.

"First and foremost, we do it by quality instruction," said Mumford ISD Superintendent Blayne Davis. "We've got fantastic teachers and a supportive school board."

"When you get to the top, it's a challenge to stay there," said Superintendent Scott Martindale of Iola ISD. "Probably every superintendent you talk to will say success hinges on the relationships you build with your teachers and your students, and in a small district, we're able to build closer relationships with our students and more of them."

While districts like Mumford and Iola ISDs have celebrated consistent success over the past several years, the narrative for Calvert ISD is a regular Cinderella story.

Last year, under a different rating system, Calvert ISD received "Improvement Needed" from the state. Then, over the summer, a new superintendent was hired: Calvert ISD graduate Thyrun Hurst.

This year, for Hurst's first year as superintendent, Calvert received a B in the TEA ratings.

Hurst is reluctant to take the credit, chalking the district's success to "the goodness of the Lord, and amazing faculty and staff who worked very hard...adapted and responded to challenges."

Now, Hurst says the goal is sustainability.

"It's going to be very tough, keeping and maintaining a letter grade B," said Hurst. "And not only that, but looking to get the letter grade A."

For the full conversations with the three superintendents, see the video player above.