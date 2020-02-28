Brazos County community hit by recent mail thefts

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the county to stay vigilant after a recent string of mail thefts.

Residents in the Smetana community say they have been dealing with people stealing their mail for weeks.

“You go out and check your mail and there is no mail there. You think ‘Okay, maybe there is going to be mail tomorrow’ and there is no mail the next day,'” said Charissa Siegert, a Brazos County resident.

Siegert says there have been many mornings that her husband will drive down their road and notice mail along the street.

"Driving down the road and all the mailboxes are open down the whole street,” said Siegert.

Craig Okonski lives down the road and says he’s noticed mail tossed around the streets too.

"They’re going down the road and throwing it out, seeing what they can get, like credit card information and checking accounts,” Okonski said.

Investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say they have noticed it too. They say often during the holidays and tax season, criminals will try to make a quick buck by stealing mail.

Okonski said he has gotten so sick of it, he went out and completely replaced his mailbox.

"I actually put a lock box on my mailbox and check it every day, and hopefully they don't tear the box down,” said Okonski.

Smetana residents said they are checking their mailboxes multiple times a day to make sure it doesn’t get stolen. They said they do this because they have been hit with late fees on unpaid bills and are missing debit cards and driver licenses.

"I feel violated. Someone is taking your stuff and you don't know what they are taking. That's the bad part,” said Siegert.

Below is a press release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office regarding the recent thefts:

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving an increasing number of mail theft reports. With it being tax season, criminals are going from mailbox to mailbox stealing mail hoping to get documents containing personal information. There are things you can do to protect yourself from mail theft.

Promptly pick up your mail. Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

Deposit your mail close to the pickup time. Deposit outgoing mail into USPS Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection or inside your local Post Office.

Inquire about overdue mail. If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.

Don’t send cash. Be careful about what you send. Don’t risk sending cash in the mail.

Arrange for prompt pickup. If you cannot be home to receive a package, make another arrangement or use the USPS Hold Mail Service.

Use Hold for Pickup. When shipping packages, use the Hold for Pickup option, and the recipients can collect the package at their local Post Office.

Purchase a locking mailbox or PO BOX. There are several consumer options for locking mailboxes which will prevent thieves from having easy access to your mail.

We also ask that you keep a close eye out for suspicious behavior. If you see something you think is not right, do not hesitate to call local law enforcement.

