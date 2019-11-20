Sneak peak of Busha's Custom Cookies holiday cookies

“I work really really hard to make them [Busha’s Custom Cookie designs] extra cute like I really push myself that every cookie needs to be like a little work of art that’s just my passion,” said Busha’s Custom Cookies owner, Cather Bucker.

“Each person that is going to get a cookie is getting this cookie, so I work hard to get each cookie perfect.”

This holiday season Busha’s Custom Cookies will be offering an array of cookie sets. “I always offer a mini-set, a two-box set, and a dozen, always. And I’ll add more to that.” According to Bucker, all the options will be on a form, and they are all broken down by price and pick up time and date. It’s all on the form. The various holiday-themed cookie sets will be available for order in early December, so keep checking Busha’s custom cookies Facebook Page and Busha’s Custom Cookies Website for details.

Beyond offering cookie sets, Busha’s Custom Cookies offers custom cookies per the namesake. Orders have to be a minimum of two dozen, and prices vary based on the design. Buckner prides herself on the fact her cookies go way beyond just your vanilla cookie. “I offer 10 different flavors, and I think that’s what makes me standout amongst the others. First and foremost I’m a baker, so it’s so important to me to make a tasty product, and I wanted to give people more than one option when ordering.”

Some of the flavors include almond lemon zest, coconut lime, gingerbread, chocolate peppermint, chocolate chip, funfetti, and more.

Due to the demands of the holiday, Busha’s Custom Cookies is not taking any custom orders but will resume orders for January 2020. Orders can be placed on her website.

Busha’s Custom Cookies also offers classes for adults 21 years and older. Each month, Buckner tries to offer multiple classes ranging from beginner to intermediate. “Every month is something different, so you're never having to do the same cookies.”

According to Buckner, her classes are a great time because you can grab a cocktail and learn to decorate cookies with your friends or on a date. The classes are two hours long and are hosted at Suites on 6 in College Station. The class costs $50 per person.

Classes for the holidays are all booked at this time; however, if you are interested in taking classes for 2020, you can email bushascustomcookies@gmail.com to get on the list for upcoming classes.

Buckner also offers private decorating classes, which can be hosted at your home or a venue of your choice. These classes are two hours long. Contact Catherine at bushascustomcookies@gmail.com for details.

The mastermind behind Busha’s custom cookies is Texas native Catherine Buckner, who named the company in honor of her grandmother.

Buckner has worked in a bakery since she was 18. From Sweet Eugene’s to Cake Junkie to Crave Cupcakes in Houston to traveling to Ireland to work in one of their oldest bakeries to working as a pastry chef in St. Louis, Missouri, Buckner has the portfolio to backup up her skills in the kitchen. According to Busha’s Custom Cookie’s website, Buckner’s “vision is to Bake the World a Better Place,” and that vision is obvious in Buckner’s work.

