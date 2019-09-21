Sneak peek at newly renovated Larry J. Ringer Library

Ahead of the Monday's reopening of the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station, KBTX was given an exclusive look inside at their new renovations.

The $6 million expansion project includes 12,000 additional square feet, a much larger children's department, a new tech center, additional parking, a newly remodeled look, and much more.

The library has been closed since November while undergoing construction. The library will reopen Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. An official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in October.

