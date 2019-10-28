Sneaky cold front could play tricks on Brazos Valley temperatures

Full disclose right off the top: there is a chance this article does not age well.

Colder weather Tuesday is just about a guarantee for North and Central Texas. Warmer weather is a lock for those in Houston and closer to coast.

The question is: Will a cold front manage to sag into parts of the Brazos Valley and linger in the area Tuesday. If so, a matter of 10 or 20 miles will mean the difference between shorts and t-shirts for some and bundling up for others.

Below is a series of thoughts from the PinPoint Weather Center on how temperatures may play out over the next 48 hours. This is where this article may not age well. The current thought is that colder air is here for some Tuesday but for most by Wednesday.

The position of the cold front Tuesday will be very telling if the forecast is on the right path for Wednesday. If that colder air stays locked just north of the area, Wednesday still calls for rain and storms but temperatures will need to be adjusted for the warmer.

