Snook VFD hosts annual BBQ fundraiser

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosted its 47th annual BBQ fundraiser Sunday, raising money to fund the department for the next year.

The department cooked more than 1,500 pounds of brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and sausage.

The line was around the building, as more than 700 people showed up to support the department.

Jonathan Collins, the Snook Volunteer Fire Chief says last year they raised more than $50,000, helping them pay for training, equipment, and even a new fire truck.

"The community support is huge. Without the community supporting us and attending fundraisers like this, we couldn't do what we do," said Collins.

The department is coming up on its 50th year of the BBQ fundraiser and says they are already looking at doing it up even bigger.